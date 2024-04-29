Support local entrepreneurs during Small Business Week 2024

The Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce is celebrating local entrepreneurs with Small Business Week, starting today!

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, driving growth, creativity, and opportunity,” reads a post from the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “Let’s honor their resilience, passion, and dedication during this year’s Small Business Week. Whether you’re a small business owner or a loyal supporter, now is the time to show some love. Let’s shop local, share stories, and uplift each other!”

Here are the best ways to support local small businesses this week:

Mention your favorite small business online and tag them in a social media post! TAKEOUT TUESDAY – Support local restaurants by dining in or taking out from their menu. Share your food photos and be sure to tag the business on social media!

Come out and support those dreamers, innovators, and hardworking entrepreneurs for the incredible work they do for our community!