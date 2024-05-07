Support local organizations during GiveNOLA Day

Houma man arrested on various narcotics related chargesMay 7, 2024
Today is GiveNOLA Day, and a great day to support your favorite local organizations!
GiveNOLA Day is a 24-hour event hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation to inspire people to give generously to nonprofits making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all.
There are several Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish nonprofits to support during GiveNOLA day. Donations can be made here, or by clicking the specific links below.
TERREBONNE PARISH
- Dulac Community Center – Donate here
- Bayou Community Foundation – Donate here
- Bayou Regional Arts Council – Donate here
- Southdown Plantation and Museum – Donate here
- CASA of Terrebonne, Inc. – Donate here
- South Wetlands Discovery Center – Donate here
- Bayou Grace Community Services – Donate here
- Bayou Country Animal Foundation – Donate here
- United Houma Nation – Donate here
- United Way for South Louisiana – Donate here
LAFOURCHE PARISH
- eLearning Academy – Donate here
- CASA of Lafourche – Donate here
- Hail Mary Rescue – Donate here
- Cajun Music Preservation Society – Donate here
- Lafourche Arc – Donate here
- Just Cats Rescue and Sanctuary – Donate here
- Nicholls State University Foundation – Donate here
- Lafourche Animal Society, Inc. – Friends of the Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter – Donate here
- Barataria-Terrebonne Estuary Program – Donate here
- HOPE for Animals – Donate here
- Thibodaux Main Street – Donate here