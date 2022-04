The E.D. White Lady Cardinals Softball Team will benefit from Give Back Night at Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse on Tuesday, April 5, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Supporters can stop by Big Mike’s BBQ Smokehouse and mention E.D.W. Softball when placing an order for dine in or carry out.

Fifteen percent of the proceeds will be donated to the E.D. White Lady Cardinals Softball Team. Valid at the Thibodaux location only, located at 120 Laura Drive.