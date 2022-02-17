Support ViCi Hoops with Moe’s Southwest Grill Fundraiser

Have a fiesta for a cause by joining ViCi Hoops and Moe’s Southwest Grill in Houma for a fundraiser benefiting their youth basketball league. Vici Hoops is local, non-profit, basketball league for boys and girls in fifth through seventh grade.

When you purchase one or more taco meal-kits from Moe’s Southwest Grill in Houma, 25 percent of the proceeds will benefit the league. Taco kits includes 12 soft flour tortillas, your choice of two proteins, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, southwest seasoned rice, black beans, sour cream, a bowl of Moe’s famous queso to share, and complimentary chips and salsa.

Meal-kit orders can be placed online until midnight on Tuesday, February 22. Kits are $34.99, and will be available for pick up on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at Moe’s Houma location (1826 Martin Luther King Blvd)

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/vicihoops.