Swaggeretes make $1,300 donation to CASA of Lafourche

CASA of Lafourche received a $1,300 donation from the Swaggeretes Football League, an adult recreation team. The organization accepted the generous donation on Tuesday, August 23, at Smiley’s Saloon, expressing gratitude to the Swaggeretes for their support for children in Lafourche Parish.

“When I received the call stating the Swaggeretes wanted to donate to CASA, I had no clue that their motto “More than Football” was so accurate! They truly rallied together to help the children in our parish. We are so thankful for this donation. Y’all are doing wonderful things for others, while having so much deserved fun! Thank you all again for being so thoughtful and generous!” reads a statement from CASA of Lafourche.

Funds from the donation will benefit CASA of Lafourche’s effort to fight against child abuse. The organization serves as an independent objective presence in the courts as a voice for abused and neglected children in Lafourche Parish.