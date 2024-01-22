Synergy Bank Announces Assistant Vice President and Banking Officer

Houma, LA – Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named Jere Voisin as an Assistant Vice President and Sarah Sonier as an Officer of Synergy Bank. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President and CEO.

Voisin joined Synergy Bank in 2017 as Corporate Secretary and has 33 years of banking experience. She moved her current role of Training Director in 2022. Voisin is a graduate of Terrebonne High School and serves on the Board of Directors of The Haven.

Sonier began as an Internal Auditor with Synergy Bank in 2008. She currently serves as Internal Auditor Manager. Sonier graduated Vandebilt Catholic High School and earned her bachelor’s degree and MBA from Nicholls State University.

Synergy is a locally owned community bank. As of December 31, 2023, the company’s total assets equaled $1.17 billion. Further information may be obtained from its website at www.synergybank.com.