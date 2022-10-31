Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named Krystal Brunet as an Officer of Synergy Bank. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President and CEO.

Brunet joined Synergy Bank in 2016 as a customer service representative. Since then, she has worked in all areas of the bank as a management trainee and Assistant Branch Manager. Brunet currently serves as the Branch Manager of Synergy’s Bayou Road Office in Thibodaux.

Brunet obtained her bachelor’s degree in Business from Nicholls State University. She is a graduate of Leadership Lafourche and serves on the board of directors for the Bayou Country Children’s Museum.

“Krystal is an integral part of our Thibodaux leadership,” Ledet said. “She is an experienced banker who is passionate about Synergy and the community. We are very fortunate to have her on our team.”

Synergy is a locally owned community bank. As of September 30, 2022, the company’s total assets equaled $848 million. Further information may be obtained from its web site at www.synergybank.com.