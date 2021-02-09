Synergy Bank Announces New Banking Officers

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named Wayne Robinson and Katie Portier as Officers of Synergy Bank. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Wayne Robinson is a 2003 graduate of South Lafourche High School. Mr. Robinson serves as the Gray Office Manager and Consumer Lender. He has 12 years of banking experience, previously holding the positions of Assistant Branch Manager and Loan Assistant, Credit Analyst, Administrative Loan Assistant, and Teller. Mr. Robinson is a member of the Terrebonne Men’s Carnival Club and is a Thibodaux United Competitive Soccer coach. He has previously served as a Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce Ambassador.

Katie Portier is a 2005 graduate of Terrebonne High School and received her bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication: Public Relations from Nicholls State University in 2009. Mrs. Portier has 11 years of marketing and non-profit experience. She currently serves as the bank’s Marketing Director and has previously served as the Marketing Associate. She is a member of the Rotary Club of Houma and Junior Auxiliary of Houma.

Synergy Bank is a locally owned community bank with six locations serving Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. As of December 31, 2020, Synergy’s total assets equaled $672 million. For more information about Synergy Bank, visit www.banksynergy.com.