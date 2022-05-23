Synergy Bank Announces Promotions

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named promotions within bank leadership. Michel Hebert, Lauren Ledet, and Sherman Naquin were named Assistant Vice Presidents. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Michel Hebert is a graduate of Central Lafourche High School and Nicholls State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Michel joined Synergy in 2005 to help build our credit department. She serves as Loan Operations Director overseeing loan operation and credit departments.

Lauren Ledet was born and raised in Thibodaux. She is a graduate of E.D. White Catholic High School and Nicholls State University. Lauren has been in banking for five years and currently serves as a Commercial Lender in the Lafourche Parish market. She is a member of Kiwanis and Bayou Industrial Group.

Sherman Naquin is a graduate of South Terrebonne High School. He earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business from Nicholls State University. Sherman serves as East Houma

Office Manager and Lender. He is a member of the Sunrise Rotary Club and serves on the advisory board for the Salvation Army.

Synergy Bank is a locally owned community bank with six locations serving Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. As of March 31, 2022, Synergy’s total assets equaled $879 million. For more information about Synergy Bank, visit www.synergybank.com .