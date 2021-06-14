Synergy Bank Lender and South Acadia Office Branch Manager Earns LSU Graduate School of Banking Honor

Kassie Barrancotto, Lender and South Acadia Office Branch Manager at Synergy Bank, recently graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Barrancotto said, “The Graduate School of Banking at LSU was a great opportunity to expand my knowledge of banking and deepen my relationships with other professionals in the industry. It serves as an additional resource to use when assisting my customers and broadens my expertise to provide exceptional local customer service.”

The three-year program provides courses that cover all aspects of banking, economics, and other related subjects. It is sponsored by 15 southern state bankers associations in cooperation with the Division of Continuing Education at LSU. It requires attendance on campus for three years, with extensive bank study assignments between sessions. The faculty consists of bankers, business and professional leaders, and educators from all parts of the United States.

Students traveled from 21 states to participate in this session. During their three summer sessions at the Graduate School of Banking, students received 190 hours of classroom instruction, planned evening study, and final examinations at the end of each session.

Synergy Bank President & CEO Jerry Ledet said, “We are proud of Kassie for her hard work and determination to earn this honor. Continuing education is just one way our team members show accountability in giving superior customer service.”