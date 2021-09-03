Synergy Bank opens select locations for business

Synergy Bank DRIVE UP will be open at our Tunnel Office (1036 West Tunnel Blvd Houma) and Bayou Road Office (209 East Bayou Road Thibodaux) Friday (9/3) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday (9/4) from 9 a.m. to noon.

The LOBBY will be open at these locations on Friday (9/3) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All other locations remain closed at this time.