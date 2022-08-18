Synergy Bank’s Patrice Oncale Recieves LBA Service Award for 46 Years of Service

Congratulations to Synergy Bank’s Patrice Oncale on receiving an Louisiana Bankers Association (LBA) Service Award for serving the banking industry for 46 years!

The award was instituted by the LBA board of directors in 1967 for bankers in the industry. The award is given to those in the industry for 45 or more years and applies to any director, officer, or employee.

Synergy Bank President Jerry P. Ledet, Jr. presented Oncale with the award for her service to the industry for 46 years. Synergy has been supporting the community since 1998 and has six locations across the Houma and Thibodaux communities. Visit https://www.synergybank.com/ for more information.