Take charge of your own health at the National Patient Recognition Week Health & Wellness Event

Come out on February 8, 2024 from 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Health Unit for a special Health & Wellness Event in observance of National Patient Recognition Week.
National Patient Recognition Week is from February 1-7, 2024 and encourages patients to play an integral role in their own care and recovery.
In addition to Health Unit Services, Mary Bird Perkins Mobile Unit will be present to provide colorectal and breast cancer screenings along with Baton Rouge Woman’s Hospital Mobile Unit who will be present to provide mammograms. This event is free or low-cost to the public.
The Health & Wellness Event will also provide:
- TB screening and resources
- Flu, COVID and other vaccines
- Free COVID home test kits and information
- STI screening
- Mammograms by Women’s Hospital
- Blood pressure screenings
- Opioid and Narcan information
- CPR and Stop the Bleed demonstrations
- Colorectal and breast cancer screenings by Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
For more information call (985) 239-5739.