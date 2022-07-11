Tanner Magee announces Candidacy for First Circuit Court of Appeals

Today, Republican State Representative Tanner Magee announced he plans to run for the Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals, 1st District, Division D. Magee has served as a Louisiana State Representative since 2016. At the start of his 2020 term he was elected Speaker Pro Tempore by his legislative colleagues. In his professional career, Magee works as an attorney in Houma.

“Recently we’ve seen just how important it is to elect good, conservative judges who will interpret the law as it was written and not legislate from the bench,” said Magee. “I’m very excited about the possibility to serve on the Court of Appeals. I’ve hit the ground running and my team is ready to work hard through Election Day.”

Magee will officially qualify to run on July 20. He will start the campaign with $250,000 in his campaign account.

Chief Judge Vanessa Guidry-Whipple recently announced her retirement, opening up a vacancy on the court. Election Day will be Tuesday, November 8, 2022.