Tap into your inner creativity with Little Arts Studio

Little Arts Studio invites you to tap into your inner creativity at a painting class in downtown Houma. The painting class will take place at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, prior to the Luminate Houma event.

This weekend’s class will guide guests step by step to create a piece of art in the fashion of Bob Ross’ ‘happy little trees’. Each painter will receive a pre-sketched canvas, an apron, and painting materials which will be included in the registration fee. Registration for the class is $35 per person.

Seats are limited and can be reserved by registering online. For additional information contact Little Arts studio at 813-997-9596 or email littleartsstudio@outlook.com. The Luminate Houma event will kick off at 4:30 p.m at Memorial Park, hosting an evening of food, fun, and live entertainment. Admission to the event is free.