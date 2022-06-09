Tap into your inner creativity with Little Arts Studio

Republic National Distributing Donates $10,000 to Chef John Folse Culinary Institute
June 9, 2022
Boater missing in Mississippi River near Baton Rouge after vessel took on water
June 9, 2022

Photo provided by Little Arts Studio.

Little Arts Studio invites you to tap into your inner creativity at a painting class in downtown Houma. The painting class will take place  at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, prior to the Luminate Houma event.



This weekend’s class will guide guests step by step to create a piece of art in the fashion of Bob Ross’ ‘happy little trees’. Each painter will receive a pre-sketched canvas, an apron, and painting materials which will be included in the registration fee. Registration for the class is $35 per person.

Seats are limited and can be reserved by registering online. For additional information contact Little Arts studio at 813-997-9596 or email littleartsstudio@outlook.com. The Luminate Houma event will kick off at 4:30 p.m at Memorial Park, hosting an evening of food, fun, and live entertainment. Admission to the event is free.

 

Yasmeen Singleton
Yasmeen Singleton

Related posts

June 9, 2022

Boater missing in Mississippi River near Baton Rouge after vessel took on water

Read more