TARC opens Buy-U Beads Mardi Gras store

Yesterday, Terrebonne Arc celebrated a historic milestone with the opening of Buy-U Beads Mardi Gras store. This unique shop employs over 12 workers that sort, package, and sell donated beads and throws. The store is located at 1353 Grand Calliou Road, and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“Thank you to our amazing community that supports our businesses which create numerous employment opportunities for the people we serve. We appreciate all our guests today that celebrated our grand opening with us. Thank you to the TARC team for all the hard work in making this dream come true for TARC,” reads a statement from TARC.

Through a variety of donations, Buy-U Beads is able to offer a variety of throws, including specialty beads, for a low price. TARC is accepting donations of Mardi Gras beads and throws year round. Donations can be dropped off at TARC or at any Cedar Chest Boutique location in Houma.

To learn more about TARC and it’s programs or to donate Mardi Gras beads, visit their website.