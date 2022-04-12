Target announces dates for annual car seat trade-in recycling program

Target announced its 2022 car seat trade-in window will be held April 18-30, allowing parents to bring in an old, expired, or damaged car seat and receive a coupon or 20 percent off of one car seat, stroller, or select baby gear.

The retail store said it launched the program in an effort to make it easier for customers to make and access more substantial choices and to drive progress for sustainability commitments through Target Forward, a program designed to eliminate waste. Since 2016, Target has recycled 1.7 million car seats and 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials.

Parents can redeem a coupon using their Target app or Target.com/circle through Saturday, May 14.