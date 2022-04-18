Tax Day 2022: How to request an extension with the IRS

Tax Day is here and if you haven’t filed your 2021 federal tax return, today is the deadline. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is offering assistance to last minute filers and an option to request an extension to file or make a payment. Americans can file for an extension until October 17, using the IRS Free File.

In addition to requesting an extension to file, the agency is offering taxpayers to pay their balance out in full or partially by using Direct Pay, an Electronic Federal Tax Payment (EFTPS), or a debit, credit, or digital wallet. IRS Form 4868 forms can be downloaded here, all forms must be completed and addressed to the correct IRS office, and postmarked by today’s date.

“The IRS continues to reduce the inventory of prior-year individual tax returns that have not been fully processed. As of December 3, 2021, the IRS has processed nearly 169 million tax returns. All paper and electronic individual 2020 refund returns received prior to April 2021 have been processed if the return had no errors or did not require further review.” reads a statement from the Internal Revenue Service.

Those individuals who haven’t claimed a tax refund from 2018 must file today, as it marks the three year-year window of opportunity.

To request an extension to file or make payments, visit the IRS portal here.