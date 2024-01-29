Tax filing assistance through VITA available at Terrebonne Parish Main Library

Thibodaux Fireman’s Fair unveils official 2024 Fair PosterJanuary 29, 2024
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program will return to the Terrebonne Parish Main Library on Tuesdays from February 6 to April 9, except February 13, to help low-income families file their taxes for free.
The program will help people on a first come, first served basis each Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Families making less than $60,000 per year quality for assistance with simple returns for wages, Social Security, and retirement income. Other taxpayers who quality for the program include older adults, those with disabilities, or those with limited English-speaking experience.
Limited copies of Form 1040 are available for free to the public at each library in Terrebonne Parish.
Visit mytpl.org/tax-information for resources to print copies of Form 1040, order state income tax forms, or access free sites to file federal tax returns electronically.
This program is made possible through partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Library System, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma Thibodaux, and Internal Revenue Service.
For more information, please contact Rachel LeCompte at rlecompte@mytpl.org or 985-876-5861 ext. 242.