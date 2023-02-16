TCU executive director to participate in 2023 Disaster Response Roundtable

Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank announced that Executive Director Lawrence DeHart has been invited to the 2023 Disaster Response Roundtable event in Memphis, Tennessee. This year’s invitation is extended not only to church outreach leaders and pastors, but also to national disaster response organizational leaders, who will share their insights from years of experience responding to crisis needs in their communities.

The roundtable will be held on February 21 and 22, 2023, gathering non-governmental organizations from around the country. The goal of TCU is to make additional authentic connections that allow TCU to facilitate more resources for our region during disasters and also to learn techniques that can be applicable to improving our response in emergency situations to further accomplish the goal of bringing better services to this area.

Roundtable events turn into incredible relationship-building opportunities and authentic connections furthering unity, as organizations work together to communicate, collaborate and serve our communities not just locally, but nationally.

“After getting over the shock of being invited to attend this event, I realized how deeply honored I was, at the thought of being able to contribute TCU’s knowledge and vast experience with other national leaders,” said TCU Executive Director Lawrence DeHart.