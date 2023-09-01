TCU Food Bank and Lt. Gov. Nungesser announce program to give food vouchers to local shrimpers and dockworkers

On Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 3:00 p.m., Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser visited the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank located at 922 Sunset Avenue in Houma. Following a tour of their facilities, Nungesser announced a strategic partnership with TCU Food Bank to help combat the crisis faced by local fishermen.

“TCU has been our home for 36 years,” began Lawrence DeHart, President of TCU Food Bank. “Terrebonne Parish is our home and our community. Right now, the shrimpers are going through an incredibly hard time, and we want to aid in this emergency. We have worked with parish, state, and local officials to help us with our new program to assist our fishermen.”

DeHart went on to announce that beginning in the next two weeks, TCU Food Bank will be providing vouchers for local shrimpers and dockworkers to redeem for meals and food packages. Recipients will be able to take these vouchers to any one of TCU Food Bank’s 10 pantries or 19 distribution points and get food assistance. This is not just a one time occurrence, however– recipients will be allowed to come back once a month for an entire year. “This is a $40,000-$60,000 commitment for TCU Food Bank, but this is our community,” explained DeHard. “When God blesses you, do not build a higher wall– build a longer table.”

DeHart went on to introduce Lieutenant Governor Nungesser, describing him as not only a friend, but extended family in Terrebonne Parish and outlining all the support he has given to TCU Food Bank over the years. “Our shrimping industry is struggling,” said Lieutenant Governor Nungesser. “We are working on longterm solutions, but in the meantime, we need short term solutions to help those out working in the industry who currently cannot afford to provide for their families.” Nungesser and DeHart further called up Councilmen Daniel “Danny” Babin and Dirk Guidry, who have been central to this project as well.

“We often help feed the homeless and those in need around the community, but we forget that these shrimpers who are hurting right now pay taxes and live in this community just like we do,” said Councilman Babin. “We have lost enough people since the storm and we want to do what we can to keep people here. I am so excited to start this program, and I thank Lawrence, the Lieutenant Governor, and everyone else for making this happen.” Councilman Dirk Guidry went on to express his support for Babin’s words.

For more information as it becomes available about the new TCU Food Bank voucher program, please stay tuned to the TCU Food Bank Facebook and website, or call (985) 851-5523.