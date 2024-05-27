TCU Food Bank announces Daisy Cheramie as new Executive Director

The Terrebonne Churches United (TCU) Food Bank is pleased to announce that Mrs. Daisy Cheramie has been appointed as the new TCU Food Bank Executive Director.

This appointment was made following the retirement of previous Executive Director Lawrence DeHart, who officially closed the chapter on 10 years of service on May 20, 2024.

Daisy has been a part of the TCU Food Bank Team for four years in multiple capacities, including 2 years as Association Executive Director and Executive Director of the St. Francis Vegetable Garden. Daisy is also a lifelong resident of Terrebonne Parish and dedicated to the betterment of the local community.

“I am absolutely honored by the support I have received from our Board of Directors, the staff and volunteers here, and the community as a whole,” said Daisy. “I am looking very forward to what’s ahead for the Food Bank!”

“The Board of Directors has full confidence in Daisy and feels she will successfully lead the Food Bank through this transitional period. The TCU Food Bank will continue to serve the growing needs of our community under her leadership,” said Paula Rome, TCU Food Bank Board President.

Congratulations to Mrs. Daisy Cheramie!

About Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank – Our mission is to feed the food insecure in South Louisiana through local food, monetary donations, and a network of charitable organizations and to engage our community in the fight against hunger. Read more on their website.