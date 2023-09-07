TCU Food Bank announces September Distribution Locations

State Burn Ban still in effect; Outdoor cooking can resume with precautionsSeptember 7, 2023
Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank has announced their September Distribution Locations, with a recent update to one.
September Food Distribution Locations
- TCU Foodbank Main Office,922 Sunset Ave, Houma, La. 70360
- Wednesday 12:30 PM
- Saturday 8:30AM
- Bayou Blue Assembly of God, 1403 Prospect Blvd Houma, La. 70360
- September 14, 2023 9AM
- 2nd Thursday Each Month
- Klondyke Park, Hosted by God’s House of Praise, 258 Klondyke Rd Bourg, La. 70343
- September 21, 2023 2PM
- 3rd Thursday each month
- Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd Dulac, La. 70353
- September 5, 2023 8:00AM
- September 19, 2023 8:30AM
- 1st & 3rd Tuesday each month
- Gheens Community Center, 1783 Hwy 654 Gheens, La. 70355
- September 23, 2023 9 AM
- 3rd Saturday each month except Sept & Oct. will be 4th Saturday.
- Christian Assembly Church, 1971 West Park Ave. Schriever, La. 70359
- September 9, 2023 8:30AM
- 2nd Saturday each month
- Life Church, 2324 Coteau Rd Houma, La. 70364
- September 23, 2023 8:30AM
- 4th Saturday each month
- Fletcher Technical Community College, 1425 Tiger Drive Thibodaux, La. 70301
- September 7, 2023 Noon
- 1st Thursday each month
- Living Word Church, 916 Hwy 311 Schriever, La. 70395
- September 11, 2023 2PM
- 2nd Tuesday each month