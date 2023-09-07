TCU Food Bank announces September Distribution Locations

September 7, 2023
Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank has announced their September Distribution Locations, with a recent update to one.
September Food Distribution Locations
  • TCU Foodbank Main Office,922 Sunset Ave, Houma, La. 70360
    • Wednesday 12:30 PM
    • Saturday 8:30AM
  • Bayou Blue Assembly of God, 1403 Prospect Blvd Houma, La. 70360
    • September 14, 2023 9AM
    • 2nd Thursday Each Month
  • Klondyke Park, Hosted by God’s House of Praise, 258 Klondyke Rd Bourg, La. 70343
    • September 21, 2023 2PM
    • 3rd Thursday each month
  • Dulac Community Center, 125 Coast Guard Rd Dulac, La. 70353
    • September 5, 2023 8:00AM
    • September 19, 2023 8:30AM
    • 1st & 3rd Tuesday each month
  • Gheens Community Center, 1783 Hwy 654 Gheens, La. 70355
    • September 23, 2023 9 AM
    • 3rd Saturday each month except Sept & Oct. will be 4th Saturday.
  • Christian Assembly Church, 1971 West Park Ave. Schriever, La. 70359
    • September 9, 2023 8:30AM
    • 2nd Saturday each month
  • Life Church, 2324 Coteau Rd Houma, La. 70364
    • September 23, 2023 8:30AM
    • 4th Saturday each month
  • Fletcher Technical Community College, 1425 Tiger Drive Thibodaux, La. 70301
    • September 7, 2023 Noon
    • 1st Thursday each month
  • Living Word Church, 916 Hwy 311 Schriever, La. 70395
    • September 11, 2023 2PM
    • 2nd Tuesday each month
