Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank (TCU) has traditionally given turkeys during holiday distributions, however, this year is a little different thanks to a turkey shortage.

TCU Community Relations, John “Spud” McConnell, shared that thanks to B1Bank, Bourg Lions Club, Synergy Bank, and Magnum Mud, TCU will be able to give 1,200 baking hens during distributions starting this weekend. The hens will be approximately six to nine pounds. At TCU’s Houma location, 922 Sunset Boulevard, distributions start this Saturday, November 19. At the Houma location, they are distributing Saturday, Monday, and Wednesday. In Gheens and Bayou Blue Church, the distribution will be on Monday. The hens will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.

McConnell said advised that if distributions were served on the 14th or 17th, patrons can come to buy to get a baking hen. Also, the same eligibility criteria are still required. Although it’s been hard this season to get turkeys due to the turkey shortage, they have gotten their hands on Baking Hens. So, what’s going on with turkeys this 2022 holiday season?

According to CBS, in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) report, the association warned that turkey production will be lower for the rest of the year along with the first half of 2023 due to an outbreak of HPAI, or Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza and it’s because of this flu that prices have gone up this past year. Also hindering turkey production is the turkey producers’ 2019 decision to cut back on the number of birds they raise which was in direct correlation after the price of turkey crashed. Both of these factors have created problems for this holiday season.

USDA also suggested that if turkey prices and supply aren’t ideal for families, try other alternatives such as ham, or create new traditions when it comes to Thanksgiving. What about you, are you enjoying your turkey this year, or will you start a new tradition?