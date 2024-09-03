TCU Food Bank shares September distribution dates and times

A Home Evolving with Love and Care – Chateau ChicSeptember 3, 2024
Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank provides a list of distribution locations, dates and times, for September:
TCU Foodbank Main Office
922 Sunset Ave.
Houma, La. 70360
Wednesdays 12:30 PM & Saturdays 8:30AM
Dulac Community Center
125 Coast Guard Rd
Dulac, La. 70353
Sept 3., 2024 & Sept 17, 2024 8:30AM
1st & 3rd Tuesday each month
Fletcher Technical Community College
1425 Tiger Drive
Thibodaux, La. 70301
Sept. 5, 2024 2PM
1st Thursday each month
Gheens Community Center
1783 Hwy 654
Gheens, La. 70355
1st Sat Each Month
Sept. 7, 9AM – 11AM
Christ Transformation Core Revival Hub
11410 West Main St
Cutoff, La 70345
Sept. 9, 2024 9:00AM
2nd Monday each month
Living Word Church
916 Hwy 311
Schriever, La. 70395
Sept. 10, 2024 2PM
2nd Tuesday each month
Bayou Blue Assembly of God
1403 Prospect Blvd
Houma, La. 70360
Sept. 12, 2024 9AM
2nd Thursday Each Month
Christian Assembly
1971 West Park Ave.
Schriever, La. 70359
Sept. 14, 2024 8:30AM
2nd Saturday each month
Klondyke Park
Hosted by God’s House of Praise
258 Klondyke Rd
Bourg, La. 70343
Sept. 19, 2024 1PM
3rd Thursday each month
Empower “U”
Warren J. Harang Jr. Municipal Auditorium
1190 N. 10th St.
Thibodaux, La. 70301
Sept. 23, 2024 10:30AM
4th Monday each month
Life Church
2324 Coteau Rd
Houma, La. 70364
Sept. 28, 2024 8:30AM
4th Saturday each month