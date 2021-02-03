TCU Food Bank to begin Distribution at new Location this Saturday

On Saturday, Terrebonne Churches United (TCU) Food Bank will begin serving local residents in need from its new permanent location at 922 Sunset Ave. in Houma.

The organization has been serving the parish since 1987 but never owned its own space to operate out of until now.

Executive Director Lawrence DeHart told the Times in December that the move will not only benefit the food bank but also will also improve how it reaches its clients.

“Last year, we did 1.2 million pounds of food. This year, we will cross 2.4 million. Last year, we did 10,500 people. This year, we were going to cross over 21,000. And when you start getting into that volume and that heavy load the new facility will allow me to bring in and deal with a larger volume of items to help provide better resources and more food,” he said.

The facility TCU is transitioning from is about 2,800 square feet with only one office that six people work out of. TCU is also also the only local food bank that operates full-time: Monday- Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

“This isn’t something we do once a month or occasionally. We help people here every day. What the new facility is going to allow us to not only continue that but to do it in a safe manner,” DeHart said. “With the new facility, we’re going to be able to have food come in the back part of the building, and we can offload supplies while we have a distribution session going on outside.”

The new facility is double the size of its current operations.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled to take place at the new location on Feb. 23, 2021.

For more information on TCU food bank, visit https://tcufoodbank.org.

Terrebonne Churches United (TCU) Food Bank released the following message via social media on Tuesday:

Starting Saturday the TCU Foodbank will begin it new era at its new location. On Saturday Feb 06th at 8:30 we will be distributing food in our drive by system at the new facility located at 922 Sunset. Clients wishing assistance will enter the line on Crescent Blvd entering the street on the side of the Jolly Inn. Follow the marked signs around and the requirements and procedures are just the same as they have been for the past 10 months. If you have any questions please feel free to call 985-851-5523

Photo courtesy of TCU social media.