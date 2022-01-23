Tech Job Opportunities Featured at Virtual Career Fair

Applications are now being accepted for an LED FastStart virtual career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with hiring managers for developer and engineering jobs at Rural Sourcing’s Baton Rouge Development Center. The online interview event will take place Tuesday, Feb. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. Job seekers interested in participating must submit their resume by Thursday, Jan. 27, to be considered for an interview.

Rural Sourcing is committed to creating high-quality tech careers across middle America, providing expert digital engineering teams in a 100 percent U.S.-based delivery model. The jobs featured at the Feb. 1 virtual event will be based in Baton Rouge, with the flexibility to work remotely as desired. These are full-time roles with competitive benefits, paid training and the opportunity for career advancement.

The positions Rural Sourcing will be hiring for at the interview event include:

.NET developers

Web developers

Java developers

Database developers

Business analysts

Product strategy managers

Cloud engineering

Mobile developers

UI/UX developers

QA manual and automation

Project managers

“As we launch our newest development center in Baton Rouge, we’re thrilled to be partnering with LED FastStart on this virtual hiring event,” said Cherilyn Hickman, director of talent acquisition at Rural Sourcing. “Louisiana has phenomenal tech talent, so we’re excited to meet with candidates who share our vision of providing incredible client service while also giving back to our communities.”

Since the digital LED FastStart Recruiting platform was launched in October 2020, 1,200 prospects have participated in 14 virtual career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other job sectors will be scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here.

To apply, register and upload your resume at the LEDFastStart.com event page. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.