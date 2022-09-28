Ted Savoie appointed to Port Commission Seat E

At a special meeting held on Monday, September 26, Ted Savoie was sworn into office as an interim port commissioner for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. Savoie takes his place at Seat E, which was left vacant by the September 16, 2022 resignation of Curtis Pierce.

Until a special election can be held to permanently fill the seat for the remainder of the current 2019-2024 term, Savoie is uniquely qualified to serve as a board appointee. He has answered the board’s call to serve previously as an interim commissioner in 2015.

GLPC Board President Chuckie Cheramie said he was happy to again work beside Commissioner Ted Savoie to continue the board’s important work for Port Fourchon, the South Lafourche Airport, and the South Lafourche community.

Port Commissioners are elected to six-year terms and serve the community of the Tenth Ward of Lafourche Parish at large. The Tenth Ward is comprised of the area of Lafourche Parish south of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico.