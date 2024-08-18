Ted Savoie appointed to Port Commission Seat F

At its monthly board meeting on August 14, Ted Savoie was sworn into office as an interim port commissioner for the Greater Lafourche Port Commission. Savoie takes his place at Seat F, which was left vacant by long-time Commissioner Larry Griffin. Griffin unfortunately passed away last month after serving on the board for 32 years.

Until the scheduled election is held in November to permanently fill the seat starting in January, Mr. Savoie will remain in the seat. Savoie is uniquely qualified to serve as a board appointee, as he has answered the board’s call to serve previously as an interim commissioner in 2015 and 2022.

GLPC Board President Chuckie Cheramie said he was happy to again work beside Commissioner Ted Savoie to continue the board’s important work for Port Fourchon, the South Lafourche Airport, and the South Lafourche community.

Port Commissioners are elected to six-year terms and serve the community of the Tenth Ward of Lafourche Parish at large. The Tenth Ward is comprised of the area of Lafourche Parish south of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway to the Gulf of Mexico.