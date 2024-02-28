TEDA CEO Cohen Guidry completes Community Development Institute Central session

Cohen B. Guidry, CEO Terrebonne Economic Development Authority has recently completed the Session 1 class of the first Community Development Institute (CDI) Central in Louisiana on February 20 – 23 at the Louisiana Tech Academic Success Center.

The Community Development Institute Central (CDI) was established in 1987 to train community and economic development professionals in Arkansas and surrounding states. Participants move through the program curriculum in cohorts, and are exposed to a comprehensive, applied approach to the field of community and economic development. The Louisiana program is NEW in 2024 and an official satellite site of CDI Central in Conway, Ark.

The institute builds the capacity of individuals and communities to positively impact economic and social development. This is achieved by expanding individual’s ability to identify community assets, set goals, encourage collaboration and partnerships with stakeholders, and bringing together groups of people to respond to a broad range of economic and quality of life issues. The Louisiana CDI experience is different than other sites as they train for three weeks within one year.

More information about CDI Louisiana can be found at bossierchamber.com/cdilouisiana.