TEDA launches Bayou Business Recovery Network to Aid Terrebonne Parish Small Businesses

Terrebonne Economic Development Authority (TEDA) received a $40,000 grant from Louisiana Economic Development and South Louisiana Economic Council to help have a greater ability to assist Terrebonne Parish small businesses and entrepreneurs who are working to start their own business.

The Bayou Business Recovery Network is a tiered approach to provide technical assistance with local partners and consultants. The program will launch with the Recovery Network Seminar Series, where local consultants will deliver presentations on topics of interest to the business community, including financial and legal services, human resources and management training/assistance, and marketing and digital technology services.

“This is an opportunity to really dig in with local small businesses and ensure they are receiving the support they need in the changing landscape presented by this pandemic,” said Matt Rookard, TEDA’s CEO. “We encourage interested businesses to attend next week’s seminar to learn about the program.”

For those who need more individual assistance, the Individual Network Support Opportunities will engage partners who can assist with their specific needs. Those who have more complex problems can apply for limited one-on-one consulting with a network of local consultants.

The August 18 seminar will be conducted at 6:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Library located at 121 Library Drive in Houma. The presenters will include Jason Bergeron of Stratify and Deanne Webb of Southern HR. Masks are required to attend the event. To register, visit www.tpeda.org/recovery-network.