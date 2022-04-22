TEDA President/CEO Accepts New CEO Position at Louisiana Credit Union League

Matt Rookard, Terrebonne Economic Development Authority (TEDA) CEO, has recently announced he has accepted a new position as Louisiana Credit Union League CEO.

In the recent announcement, he said, “I am fortunate to be taking the helm of a strong, well-respected association…My vision is to build on that history and help credit unions throughout the state deliver on their mission. Our top priority is to ensure that the League remains a valuable resource for its members, focusing on both our advocacy work and the accessibility of new technology for our members.”

The Louisiana Credit Union League said a press release that Rookard brings extensive experience working in the public, private and non-profit sectors throughout the state. Other than serving as the President/CEO of TEDA, he has served as Senior Vice President of Business Development at Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) and Project Manager at Louisiana Economic Development.

Rookard earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Louisiana Tech University and is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s Economic Development Institute (EDI). His professional achievements include the Bayou Business Recovery Grant Program which is a $500,000 grant fund for small businesses in Terrebonne Parish and the creation of the Bayou Business Community Housing initiative. The housing initiative ultimately donated 45 travel trailers to families here in Terrebonne Parish who suffered devastating losses due to Hurricane Ida. When asked what his proudest moment was while he served time here in Terrebonne parish, he replied, “The program we put out with the bayou community housing initiative after Hurricane Ida. I think maybe it’s the proudest of any professional work I’ve done. I know there are other things from an economic impact standpoint that was probably more beneficial, but in terms of reward, that project has meant more to me personally and been able to meet a lot of good people and provide assistance through it.” They are currently wrapping up the paperwork for the project but are looking at long-term recovery programs Rookard said some resources can be engaged in the areas hit the hardest.

Rookard’s accomplishments have resulted in 44 announced projects representing $3.4 billion in capital investments and over 10,000 direct jobs. He has served at TEDA for six years and said the transition to his new position has been harder than he thought it would be, “ Not professionally, but the relationships I have built over the last six years. The respect you have for people that you gain over time and you see how they, directly and indirectly, guide and support the work that we do. To have to call them and tell them I’m leaving, especially since the storm,” he said. He said It was difficult to have to say goodbye during this time of transition for the community. “That’s the big part that makes me really want to dig in and the offer I’ve made to everyone that I’ve worked with is that I’m only a phone call away,” he said, “ I’m still going to do what I can to support this community. It has a long way to go, but I think it’s got the leadership it needs to go where it needs to go.”

He said when he set out at TEDA, the first thing they talked about was business retention work in the area. “I will stand today and say I think that the most important work economic developers can do in a community is meet and get to know their existing businesses and help them dig into where there are some issues,” he said. He said from an economic development perspective, the day-to-day work of business retention is what he is most proud of. He believes the community is well-positioned and must continue the push for diversification concepts. He said the economy is changing and will continue to have an up and down model in the energy sector, and the community must be adaptable.

“When I took over six years ago, they had a lot of challenges on the financial and credibility side of things,” Rookard said, “We’ve worked hard to put ourselves in a position in credibility to the community, but also to get some financial resources flowing so you’re not dependent on parish revenues to support an independent organization.” He said the organization has some projects in the pipeline that will allow the next CEO to take things to the next level, which he has committed to help the transition. “ It’s important that we get someone in the position that supports our community especially right now after Ida and continue to invest in that work. It’s not always easy work, but it is critical.”

This next chapter in Rookard’s career is an exciting one for him. He said the reason why he got into economic development was that it was a way to “do some good in this state.” He grew up in Northeast Louisiana where he described it as “not the richest place in the world.” Economic development has always been a way for him to try to do some level of good work in the state,” I think the mission of the credit union will allow me to continue that work. It’s very mission-driven, helping families access services and banking institutions in a way to give them ownership and give them rewards through that process. It’s also an area where they get into un-banked areas and offer folks financial counseling. So, to be able to use my background in advocacy and technology to help them advance to do the work they are doing is the reason I was attracted to the position, to begin with,” he said.

He would tell the next leader at TEDA to get to know the area and the people. He thinks the Houma area is one of the most special places in the state, which he said is already special in itself. “Houma holds high regard in this state, I feel like not everyone recognizes that, but you have to enjoy and appreciate the opportunities and people… It has been a great position. The administration has been great along with the council, staff, and one of the best boards that I’ve been a part of. I think it’s well set up, and because of my faith in the board, the next person will be well-suited to continue the work.”