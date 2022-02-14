TEDA’s Bayou Business Recovery Network Offering Spanish Training

February 14, 2022
February 14, 2022

Terrebonne Economic Development Authority (TEDA) is offering Spanish for Real Life for Beginners starting March 7.



Is your business bilingual? Do you want an employee (or two) to be able to speak Spanish to allow your company to expand its customer base or operate more efficiently and effectively? The Spanish training is an eight-week class meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays at Fletcher Technical Community College starting Monday, March 7. Basic conversation, verbal patterns, and useful phrases for daily and work life will be taught in small groups with the opportunity to engage with native Spanish speakers.

The program is presented by the Bayou Business Recovery Network, through which the Spanish class and on-on-one marketing, legal, financial, management, and other forms of business assistance are available at no charge to businesses impacted by COVID-19. For further information, contact TEDA at 985-873-6890, or pre-register here.



Heidi Guidry
