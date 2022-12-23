Houma Teen Passenger Killed; Impaired Driver Arrested Following Fatal Two-Vehicle Crash

On December 22, 2022, shortly before 3:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatal crash on an elevated section of U.S. Highway 90 eastbound just east of Amelia. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old male Lebis Adonal Aguilar of Houma.

The preliminary investigation revealed 50-year-old Juan Ramos of Houma was driving a 2008 Lincoln Navigator east in the right lane of U.S. Hwy 90 at a high rate of speed. At the same time ahead of the Lincoln, a 2022 RAM 2500 towing a trailer was also traveling east in the right lane of U.S. Hwy 90. Ramos failed to slow down as he approached the rear of the truck and trailer, swerved to the left to avoid a collision, overcorrected, and caused the Lincoln to rotate. The Lincoln sideswiped the RAM truck, struck the raised roadside barrier, and traveled over the edge of the elevated highway before landing on its roof on the ground below.

Aguilar, who was a passenger in the Lincoln, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene. Ramos suffered serious injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment. Seatbelt use is unknown at this time for the occupants of the Lincoln. The driver of the RAM was properly restrained at the time of the crash and was uninjured.

While at the hospital, Troopers determined Ramos to be impaired and arrested him for Driving While Impaired, Vehicular Homicide, Careless Operation, and Driver Must Be Licensed. A toxicology sample was collected from Ramos and submitted for analysis. The driver of the RAM was determined not to be impaired and voluntarily submitted a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. This crash remains under investigation.

Nearly half of the fatal crashes in Louisiana are caused by impaired drivers. Alcohol and other drugs affect your visual ability, fine motor skills, and reaction times. Drivers should have a plan for a safe ride home before consuming any alcohol and/or drugs because if you feel different, you drive differently

Troop C has investigated 46 fatal crashes resulting in 50 deaths in 2022.