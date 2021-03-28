Teenage ATV Operator Killed

On March 27, 2021, shortly before 8:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a two-vehicle crash on Pleasant Lane in Assumption Parish. The crash claimed the life of 15-year-old Christopher Davis Jr. of Belle Rose.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Yamaha ATV, operated by Davis, was traveling east on Pleasant Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of a 2006 Kawasaki motorcycle also traveling east on Pleasant Lane struck the ATV from the rear. The impact caused Davis to be ejected from the ATV and onto the roadway.

Davis, who was not wearing a DOT approved helmet, was transported to a Donaldsonville area hospital with serious injuries. Davis was then transported to a Baton Rouge area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. The operator of the Kawasaki was not injured. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Troopers wish to remind ATV operators about the importance of not riding on public roadways with off-road-only type vehicles. Information about Louisiana State Law regarding ATV operation on public roadways can be found online at http://www.legis.la.gov/Legis/Law.aspx

Troop C has investigated 7 fatal crashes resulting in 9 deaths in 2021.