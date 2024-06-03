Télé-Louisiane funding saved from state budget cuts, allowing historic French programming to continue

Thanks to the tireless efforts of local French-speaking communities, cultural supporters, and lawmakers, Louisiana’s only French-language television station Télé-Louisiane has been saved from state budget cuts. Vive la Louisiane et lâche jamais!

Télé-Louisiane is an important cultural tool, aiming to strengthen the community’s knowledge of the French language and Cajun culture for years to come. Télé-Louisiane has recently launched 2 ground-breaking Louisiana French TV shows airing statewide, including La Veillée, the only weekly Louisiana French news documentary series; and Les Aventures de Boudini et Ses Amis, the first and only Louisiana French cartoon series.

The Louisiana State Senate voted last week to include funding for Télé-Louisiane French programming on LPB in the FY25 budget, starting on July 1, 2024. This means the historic Les Aventures de Boudini et Ses Amis and La Veillée will continue on for a third season, educating local children and community members on Cajun French culture.

Alongside these beloved shows, Télé-Louisiane has reached over 10 million viewers worldwide and 20 separate parishes across Louisiana, with 53 episodes and 4 seasons of television. Télé-Louisiana has also created dozens of jobs, brought $1.5 million in new investment to Louisiana, and educated thousands of students with their programming.

“We are so thrilled to have been able to save the funding,” said Will McGrew, CEO of Télé-Louisiane. “The outpouring of community support to save our historic programming really showed that state-wide, but especially in our parishes, there is a hunger to keep our culture alive.”