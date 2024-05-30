Télé-Louisiane supporters fight to save the historic French programming amidst legislative budget cuts

French-speaking Cajun, Creole, and Native American communities are currently rallying across the state to save funding for Louisiana’s only French-language television programming, Télé-Louisiane.

The funding for these historic programs has been cut by the State Senate for the next fiscal year, starting July 1, 2024. The Louisiana Senate is set to finalize and approve the budget for the 2024/2025 this Friday, May 31, 2024, giving supporters mere hours to save these historic and highly popular programs.

Télé-Louisiane is an important cultural tool, aiming to strengthen the community’s knowledge of the French language and Cajun culture for years to come. Télé-Louisiane has recently launched 2 ground-breaking Louisiana French TV shows airing statewide, including La Veillée, the only weekly Louisiana French news documentary series; and Les Aventures de Boudini et Ses Amis, the first and only Louisiana French cartoon series.

Alongside these beloved shows, Télé-Louisiane has reached over 10 million viewers worldwide and 20 separate parishes across Louisiana, with 53 episodes and 4 seasons of television. Télé-Louisiana has also created dozens of jobs, brought $1.5 million in new investment to Louisiana, and educated thousands of students with their programming.

“We have been in the capitol recently to talk to senators and get the funding restored before the legislative session ends,” explained Will McGrew, CEO of Télé-Louisiane. “We are really hopeful that we can continue with this programming and need as much help from everyone as possible.”

Photos provided by Télé-Louisiane on Facebook.

To help save Télé-Louisiane, please email or call the following senators and ask them to “Supporting funding for Télé-Louisiane French Programming on LPB.”

Senate President Cameron Henry – henryc@legis.la.gov

Senate Finance Chair Glen Womack – sen32@legis.la.gov

Supporters are also encouraged to thank the following senators for their continued support in fighting for the funding.

Senator Jeremy Stine – sen27@legis.la.gov

Senator Gerald Boudreaux – boudreauxg@legis.la.gov

Senator Mike Fési – sen20@legis.la.gov

Senator Rocye Duplessis – SEN05@legis.la.gov

Senator Robert Allain – sen21@legis.la.gov

Senator Jean-Paul Coussan – sen23@legis.la.gov

For more information about Télé-Louisiane, please visit their Facebook or website.