Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing today

Today’s highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s in many locations. Lows tonight will put the area back into the deep freeze as all areas will fall back into the mid teens to upper 20s. Wind Chill temps for tonight will remain “bone chilling” cold as it will feel like the lower teens north to lower 20s south.

HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the teens and 20s.

* WHERE…All of southern Mississippi and all of southeast

Louisiana.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.