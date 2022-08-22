Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue announced that the Tiger Drive Bridge will temporarily close this week to undergo further evaluation. Beginning at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the entire bridge will be shut down to motorists. Per Officials, the evaluation should be completed in one day, however weather conditions may force the road closure to extend into Thursday, August 25, 2022.

Again we ask that motorists find an alternate route while City, Parish and State Officials work together to complete permanent repairs to the bridge. Motorists will be notified when the bridge is re-opened for thru traffic. As always, we thank you for your cooperation and patience while we all work through this inconvenience.