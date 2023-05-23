Temporary Lane/Road Closures in South Lafourche Area Tuesday for SLLD Highway Flood Protection Barrier Emergency Closure Drills

On Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at approximately 9:30 a.m., the South Lafourche Levee District (SLLD) will be conducting a drill for the emergency closure of Hwy 3235 near the intersection of LA Hwy 24 in Larose. Northbound lanes of traffic will be diverted to one lane on the southbound section from West 11th Street to Hwy 24 during the emergency operations drill. SLLD is anticipating the drill to take no more than two hours to complete.

Please be aware of this closure if passing in the Larose area between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the South Lafourche Levee District will be conducting a drill for the emergency closure of LA Hwy 1 near the Leon Theriot Lock just south of Golden Meadow. LA 1 will be completely closed in both directions for the duration of the closure exercise, which SLLD is anticipating to take no more than one hour to complete.

Please be aware of this closure if passing in the Golden Meadow area between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

These drills are necessary to practice South Lafourche Levee District employees on the closure of highway flood protection barriers should an actual emergency occur.