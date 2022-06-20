Temporary Lane/Road Closures in South Lafourche Area Wednesday for Emergency Closure Drills

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 9:00 a.m., the South Lafourche Levee District will be conducting a drill for the emergency closure of Hwy 3235 near the intersection of LA Hwy 24 in Larose. Northbound lanes of traffic will be diverted to one lane on the southbound section leading to Hwy 24 during the emergency operations drill. SLLD is anticipating the drill to take no more than one hour to complete.

Please be aware of this closure if passing in the Larose area between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the South Lafourche Levee District will be conducting a drill for the emergency closure of LA Hwy 1 near the Leon Theriot Lock just south of Golden Meadow. SLLD is anticipating the drill to take no more than one hour to complete.

Please be aware of this closure if passing in the Golden Meadow area between the hours of 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

These drills are necessary to practice South Lafourche Levee District employees on the closure of highway flood protection barriers should an actual emergency occur.