Temporary Lane/Road Closures in South Lafourche Area Wednesday for SLLD Highway Flood Protection Barrier Closure Exercise

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the South Lafourche Levee District (SLLD) will be conducting road barrier closure exercises which will cause temporary road closures on LA 1 and LA 3235.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., the South Lafourche Levee District will be conducting an exercise for the closure of Hwy 3235 near the intersection of LA Hwy 24 in Larose. Northbound lanes of traffic will be diverted to one lane on the southbound section from West 11th Street to Hwy 24 during the exercise. SLLD is anticipating the exercise to take no more than two hours to complete.

Please be aware of this closure if passing in the Larose area between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., the South Lafourche Levee District will be conducting an exercise for the closure of LA Hwy 1 near the Leon Theriot Lock just south of Golden Meadow. LA 1 will be completely closed in both directions for the duration of the closure exercise, which SLLD is anticipating to take no more than one hour to complete.

Please be aware of this closure if passing in the Golden Meadow area between the hours of 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

The purpose of these exercises is to ensure the structures are fully operational ahead of hurricane season, which begins on June 1, 2024.