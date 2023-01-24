Temporary Severe Weather Shelter available for Terrebonne Parish Residents

A temporary severe weather shelter for Terrebonne Parish residents will open at 7PM this evening at the Houma Municipal Auditorium located at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 7PM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish.

The temporary shelter is only being provided for those who feel they need a safer place than their current house, travel trailer or modular home unit. No food or bedding will be available at the temporary shelter and the shelter will close this evening after the threat of severe weather has passed through Terrebonne Parish.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own food, water and other items needed to make themselves comfortable.

Pets are allowed ONLY if they are on a leash or in a kennel. Pet owners are required to bring their own pet food and bowls.