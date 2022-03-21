Temporary severe weather shelter opening tomorrow in Terrebonne Parish

Parish President Gordon Dove has authorized the opening of the Houma Municipal Auditorium as a temporary severe weather shelter for persons residing in a FEMA or State of Louisiana travel trailer (RV) or modular home unit due to the approaching severe weather system that will impact Terrebonne Parish tomorrow, Tuesday, March 22nd. Residents who are uncomfortable residing in their damaged homes are also encouraged to use the temporary shelter.

The temporary severe weather shelter will be located at the Houma Municipal Auditorium at 880 Verret Street in Houma. The temporary shelter will open at 10AM and remain open until severe weather is no longer a threat to Terrebonne Parish.

The temporary shelter is only being provided for those who feel they need a safer place than their current house, travel trailer or modular home unit. No food or bedding will be available at the temporary shelter and the shelter will close tomorrow evening after the threat of severe weather has passed through Terrebonne Parish. Residents are encouraged to bring their own food, water and other items needed to make themselves comfortable.

Residents in FEMA or State of Louisiana travel trailers (RV), modular home units or damaged homes are encouraged to seek safe shelter at a relative or friend’s home if possible.