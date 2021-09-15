Tenants unable to live at two Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority complexes until repairs are made

Bayou Towers, a complex for senior and senior disabled residents, and Senator Circle, which consists of affordable housing units for families, have been deemed uninhabitable due to damages from Hurricane Ida.

In letters dated September 14, 2001, Nikita Gilton, Executive Director of the Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority, which owns and operates both properties, informed residents that insurance adjusters determined that “residents cannot return to live in the units at this time.”

Senator Circle has approximately 217 total units, and Bayou Towers has around 300 units.

The Houma-Terrebonne Housing Authority provides housing assistance to residents in Terrebonne Parish through the federally-funded Public Housing Program.

Read the full letters below:

Hurricane Ida made landfall off the coast of Southern Louisiana on August 29, 2021. The impact of the storm was severe causing extensive damage to Bayou Towers Apartment and

Senior Center.

Presently the building sustained significant roof damage preventing tenants from safely returning to the property. Our insurance adjusters have also inspected the property and have determined residents cannot return to live in the units at this time.

We are diligently working to have repairs, temporary and permanent, made to allow residents to safely return. Until we are cleared, you will not be able to resume living in the units. Our central office remains down at this time. However, our staff members are working. We will continue to update you and connect with you through any available means.

——————————————————————————————————————————-

Hurricane Ida made landfall off the coast of Southern Louisiana on August 29, 2021. The impact of the storm was severe causing extensive damage to the units at Senator Circle.

Presently the units sustained significant roof damage preventing tenants from safely returning to the property. Our insurance adjusters have inspected the property and have determined residents cannot return to live in the units at this time.

We are diligently working with all service providers to restore power and commence repairs immediately. Until we are cleared, you will not be able to resume living in the units.

Our central office remains down at this time. However, our staff members are working. We will continue to update you and connect with you through any available means.

The Times reached out to Gilton for comment.