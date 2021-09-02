Terrebonne and Lafourche Burn Ban Issued Following Hurricane Ida

Following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning and Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain have issued a cease and desist order for all burning, pursuant to authority under R.S. 40:1602, for the following parishes: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Private burning shall only be allowed by permission of the local fire department or local government. This order is in effect as of 5 p.m. September 1 and shall remain in effect until rescinded.

“The extensive damage caused by Hurricane Ida includes several water systems. That means many communities are without adequate water service for potential fire suppression needs,” said State Fire Marshal Browning, “This order will hopefully assist local first responders by reducing unnecessary fire calls that they will be challenged to answer due to a lack of infrastructure resources, and personnel already tasked with Ida recovery efforts.”

The ban shall not apply to prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, or by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agricultural practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.).

The use of barbeque grills, fire pits, and small campfires for brief, recreational purposes are allowed and not affected by the burn ban. Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.