Terrebonne and Lafourche candidate forums to be held this week

Elections will take place on November 8, 2022, and several local positions will be filled as a result. Two public events have been organized to allow the community to hear from candidates, and to ask questions in a friendly forum. Events in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place this week.

The Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce will host a Public Candidate Forum on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex in Mathews. Candidates for the following races were invited to participate:

Lafourche Parish School Board

LA Court of Appeals, 19 Circuit, Division “D”

District Judge 17th CD, Division “A”

We the People Bayou Community Chapter will host a Public Candidate Forum for the Terrebonne Parish School Board. Organized by their School Oversight Committee, the forum will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. According to President of the Board Marena Pizzolatto, all school board candidates were invited to participate.