Terrebonne and Lafourche candidate forums to be held this week

October 17, 2022
October 17, 2022

Elections will take place on November 8, 2022, and several local positions will be filled as a result. Two public events have been organized to allow the community to hear from candidates, and to ask questions in a friendly forum. Events in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes will take place this week.


The Lafourche and Thibodaux Chambers of Commerce will host a Public Candidate Forum on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Parish Government Complex in Mathews. Candidates for the following races were invited to participate:

  • Lafourche Parish School Board
  • LA Court of Appeals, 19 Circuit, Division “D”
  • District Judge 17th CD, Division “A”

We the People Bayou Community Chapter will host a Public Candidate Forum for the Terrebonne Parish School Board. Organized by their School Oversight Committee, the forum will take place on Wednesday, October 19 at 6 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Public Library. According to President of the Board Marena Pizzolatto, all school board candidates were invited to participate.

