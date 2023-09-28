Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Councils proclaim October “Domestic Violence Awareness Month”

During their general meetings this week, the Lafourche Parish Council and the Terrebonne Parish Council proclaimed October 2023 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” to recognize and support local efforts to assist victims of these crimes.

Terrebonne Parish Council Proclamation, as read by Chairwoman Jessica Domangue: “Whereas, a woman is beaten every 9 seconds in the United States; and whereas, 1 in every 4 women and 1 in every 7 men have been severely physically abused by an intimate partner, and 1 in 15 children are exposed to domestic violence each year, and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence; and whereas, Louisiana is ranked 5th in the homicide rate among female victims killed by male offenders in single victim/single offender incidents in 2019, and over 5,000 adult women per year living in Louisiana will experience domestic violence; and whereas, The Haven provided a safe home for 87 children and 101 women fleeing domestic violence and answered 1,165 domestic violence and sexual assault crisis calls, and assisted 69 domestic violence survivors in filing temporary restraining orders in 2022; and whereas, the problem of domestic violence is not confined to any group or groups of people, but crosses all economic, racial, gender, educational, religious, and societal barriers, is sustained by societal indifference, and is devastating to society as a whole; and whereas, victims should have support to find the compassion, comfort, and healing they need, and domestic abusers should be punished to the full extent of the law, while important partnerships have been formed among criminal justice agencies, allied professionals, and victim services to assist victims of domestic violence and their families; and whereas, it is important to recognize the compassion and dedication of the individuals who provide services to victims of domestic violence and work to increase public awareness of domestic violence and its prevalence, and to eliminate it through prevention and education; and whereas, our parish has a moral obligation to work to prevent domestic violence, to address its brutal and destructive effects, and to make ending domestic violence a priority. Now, therefore be it resolved, that the Terrebonne Parish council, on behalf of the Parish President and the entire Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, hereby proclaims the month of October 2023 as “Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” and be it further resolved that Thursday, October 5, 2023 be proclaimed as “Paint the Parish Purple Day,” and that all citizens be urged to wear purple to show their support in the work to end domestic violence, to speak out against domestic violence, and to support these local efforts to assist victims of these crimes in finding the help and healing they need.”

The proclamation was accepted by Paige Pellegrin on behalf of The Haven in Houma. For more information about ways you can support Domestic Violence Awareness Month, please visit The Haven’s Facebook or website.

If you or a loved one are suffering domestic violence, please call The Haven’s 24 hour help line 800.915.0045.