Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish public schools to remain closed on Monday

September 13, 2024
September 13, 2024

The following is an announcement from the Terrebonne Parish School District:

Due to the continued power outages and the time needed to assess HVAC systems and prepare buildings, schools will be closed on Monday, September 16, 2024. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation.


The following is an announcement from the Lafourche Parish School District:

All Lafourche Parish public schools will remain closed Monday, Sept. 16 to allow staff time to ensure all campuses are clean and safe and to prepare our cafeterias to receive food deliveries. Based on estimated restoration times, we anticipate at least some of our families may still be without power through Sunday and possibly into Monday. We are optimistic, however, that we will be able to welcome students back to campus Tuesday, Sept. 17.

PLEASE NOTE: All offices of the Lafourche Parish School District will be open Monday, Sept. 16. This includes the Central Office, IT Department, Business Office and Pupil Appraisal Center (PAC) in Thibodaux, as well as the Media Center in Lockport. We will continue to post updates on our website, www.mylpsd.com, and our Facebook page, and notifications will be sent through SchoolStatus and OnCourse Connect. Please continue to monitor these lines of communication, as well as local media. We look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.

 

