Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish team up to host “Unity in the Community” Event

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes are working together to promote meaningful engagement amongst citizens across parishes with their upcoming “Unity in the Community” event.

Citizens of Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes are encouraged to come out on March 23, 2024 to the New Zion Baptists Church in Houma from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for an open discussion on issues pertaining to our hometowns.

The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about available resources for those in need, encourage community engagement, and foster meaningful partnerships between those in our parishes. Topics discussed will include local arrests, crime prevention, law enforcement and citizen relationships to law enforcement, mental health, and other related topics.

Unity in the Community is presented by the Thibodaux and Houma Police Departments, the Lafourche Parish Government, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, the Lafourche and Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Offices, Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish Lawyers, the Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish City Marshals, the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney’s Office, the Terrebonne Parish School District, and the TPCG Juvenile Detention Center.